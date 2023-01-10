Video
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The commercial operation of newly opened metro rail continues on Uttara-Agargaon part of the Dhaka Metro Line-6 based on latest electrical & mechanical (E&M) system successfully commissioned by Railway Business, Transportation Infrastructure Business of L&T Construction.
In the metro domain, the Integrated E&M Systems works including Overall System Integration was successfully executed by Indian multinational Larsen & Toubro that is widely known as L&T. The commercial operation of the Phase-1 covering 11.4 km of Dhaka Metro Line 6 commenced upon achievement of this milestone. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flagged off this section on December 28.
The 20-km MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) Line-6, funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is the first ever Metro Rail system in Bangladesh that connects Uttara to Motijheel in Dhaka city. It passes through the busy areas of Pallabi and Mirpur. Line 6 has 16 stations, besides a Maintenance Depot.
The 'Integrated E&M Systems works involves ballastless track in the viaduct, ballasted track in depot, 1500V DC Traction Sub Stations (TSS), DC Overhead Catenary System (OCS) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS).
It also includes Communication Based Train Controls (CBTC) Signaling System, Telecommunication systems and radio communication based on LTE, Automatic Fare Collection system (AFC), Platform Screen Doors, Lifts, Escalators, and overall System Integration.
The project also includes EHV cabling, GIS based Receiving Sub Stations (RSS), 33 kV cable ring mains and Auxiliary Sub Stations (ASS) & SCADA systems.
The MRT project features several state-of-the-art technologies including  Automatic Train Operation (ATO) mode, LTE-based radio communication and an Energy Storage System to utilize regenerative braking.
"The project is a reaffirmation of our capability to handle complete Metro System Works including overall integration and our credentials of being one of the leading railways systems integrators worldwide," said L&T CEO and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan about the achievement.
Several advanced systems were installed in metro project, including long-term evaluation (LTE) system.
Considering the safety of passengers, Communication Based Train Controls (CBTC) Signaling System has been used to enable metro operations with a 3-mintue headway between two trains, while there is automated train protection system to avoid any train collision.
Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services, operates in over 50 countries worldwide. It also  successfully executed metro projects and metro systems in different countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Mauritius. The projects and systems completed by L&T include 29.5-km Mauritius Light Rail System, 41-km Riyadh Metro Line-3, 151-km Riyadh Metro Line 1& 2 (Saudi Arabia) and 11.6-km Doha Metro-Gold Line (Qatar).    UNB


