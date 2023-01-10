Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs

The financial institution division (FID) in the Ministry of Finance is formulating 'The Employment, Promotion and Posting Policy-2023' for appointment and promotion of senior officers in state-owned commercial banks.

A committee led by finance minister will appoint and promote people to these posts based on the basis of 100 marks in 8 categories, a source in the ministry told UNB on Sunday.

Apart from this, the candidates will be scrutinized before the appointment. A committee of 6 members will be formed, led by the finance minister.

According to sources, contractual recruitment and posting for a maximum of three years will be made in the posts of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) through selection from among the Managing Directors working in state-owned commercial banks, specialized banks, and financial institutions or through promotion from Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs).

Sources in the FID said recommendations will be made by the selection committee following the seniority, experience, report of the NSI and Anti-Corruption Commission and the circular issued by Bangladesh Bank from time to time. UNB







