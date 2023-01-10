Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The financial institution division (FID) in the Ministry of Finance is formulating 'The Employment, Promotion and Posting Policy-2023' for appointment and promotion of senior officers in state-owned commercial banks.
A committee led by finance minister will appoint and promote people to these posts based on the basis of 100 marks in 8 categories, a source in the ministry told UNB on Sunday.
Apart from this, the candidates will be scrutinized before the appointment. A committee of 6 members will be formed, led by the finance minister.
According to sources, contractual recruitment and posting for a maximum of three years will be made in the posts of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) through selection from among the Managing Directors working in state-owned commercial banks, specialized banks, and financial institutions or through promotion from Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs).
Sources in the FID said recommendations will be made by the selection committee following the seniority, experience, report of the NSI and Anti-Corruption Commission and the circular issued by Bangladesh Bank from time to time.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft