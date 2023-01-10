Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh and India will have less impetus to reduce support for food and fuel subsidies as elections in the two countries approach in 2023 or early 2024, according to rating agency Moody's.
Elevated commodities prices will keep spending on food and fuel subsidies or other measures high. Social strains will keep deficits wider than before the pandemic. Social, political and economic pressures will delay fiscal tightening in several countries, it said.
"We expect the average fiscal deficit to be around 4% of GDP in 2023 compared with 1.9% in 2019", Moody's said in "Sovereigns--Asia-Pacific: 2023 outlook stable on debt sustainability but social risks will curb fiscal consolidation".
Fiscal deficits for most governments are likely to be equivalent to or near their debt-stabilising fiscal balance. Debt burdens will continue to rise, or stabilise at higher levels in India and Malaysia.
Moody's outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in Asia-Pacific (APAC) for 2023 is stable overall, compared with negative for other sovereigns. Debt sustainability and financial stability are relatively well anchored in the region, with contained government liquidity risks, broadly stable debt dynamics and generally sound external positions.
Output gaps would continue to close in countries where service-sector rebounds are underway, particularly tourism-oriented economies like Fiji and Thailand, and those that are midstream in post-pandemic recoveries like India, and the Philippines.
Negative credit effects would be less pronounced for frontier and emerging markets with a significant degree of concessional financing-an outlook that includes Bangladesh and Fiji. It will be less pronounced for those with deep domestic funding, India, Malaysia and Thailand included, where large institutional investor bases and banking systems have helped to anchor debt affordability.
Moody's said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will stabilise close to potential levels and outperform other regions, despite higher global inflation and tighter financial conditions. Most sovereigns have begun fiscal consolidation, but social pressures are slowing progress.
Debt affordability will fall from generally robust levels as interest rates rise and will be manageable for most in the region. Key risks relate to weaker economic growth for longer in China.
The acute credit strains for lower-rated frontier markets that will continue to face heightened liquidity and currency depreciation pressures; and domestic politics and geopolitics, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft