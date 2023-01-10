Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said currently more than 200 British companies have invested about 2.5 billion US dollars in Bangladesh and work for building 100 Special Economic Zones is progressing rapidly which may accommodate more foreign investment
The work is now at the final stage, besides the work of 33 hi-tech parks is progressing rapidly. Investment opportunities have been created in these.
The Commerce Minister said this at an exchange of views with UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP on Monday in his office in Dhaka.
He said investment opportunities have increased in Bangladesh to become the most profitable place. Business has become much easier offering several facilities for foreign investment.
He said the UK has special historic relationship with Bangladesh. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stopped in the UK on his way back to independent Bangladesh. The UK is a friendly country and Bangladesh has a long-standing commercial and economic relationship with the UK.
The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh has huge potential for investment in energy, railways, telecommunications, information technology, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, services, education and ready-made garments sectors.
Many Bangladeshi boys and girls are taking higher education in Britain. If all these British educational institutions were in Bangladesh, boys and girls could get the opportunity to get better education at low cost. British investors can avail of this opportunity to create new seats of       learning.
The country is progressing rapidly in international trade by complying with the rules of the World Trade Organization.
Visiting British MP Rushanara Ali said Britain wants to increase trade and investment in Bangladesh. If complications in this case were removed, the British investment in Bangladesh would increase.
Many British companies are working in Bangladesh with reputation. Many British investors are interested in investing in the service and education sectors. Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone has created attraction for foreign investment.
British investors are interested in investing in various sectors such as cargo shipping, education health and aviation sectors. She said, Made in Bangladesh is now a popular band in Britain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft