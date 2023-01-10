Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said currently more than 200 British companies have invested about 2.5 billion US dollars in Bangladesh and work for building 100 Special Economic Zones is progressing rapidly which may accommodate more foreign investment

The work is now at the final stage, besides the work of 33 hi-tech parks is progressing rapidly. Investment opportunities have been created in these.

The Commerce Minister said this at an exchange of views with UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP on Monday in his office in Dhaka.

He said investment opportunities have increased in Bangladesh to become the most profitable place. Business has become much easier offering several facilities for foreign investment.

He said the UK has special historic relationship with Bangladesh. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stopped in the UK on his way back to independent Bangladesh. The UK is a friendly country and Bangladesh has a long-standing commercial and economic relationship with the UK.

The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh has huge potential for investment in energy, railways, telecommunications, information technology, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, services, education and ready-made garments sectors.

Many Bangladeshi boys and girls are taking higher education in Britain. If all these British educational institutions were in Bangladesh, boys and girls could get the opportunity to get better education at low cost. British investors can avail of this opportunity to create new seats of learning.

The country is progressing rapidly in international trade by complying with the rules of the World Trade Organization.

Visiting British MP Rushanara Ali said Britain wants to increase trade and investment in Bangladesh. If complications in this case were removed, the British investment in Bangladesh would increase.

Many British companies are working in Bangladesh with reputation. Many British investors are interested in investing in the service and education sectors. Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone has created attraction for foreign investment.

British investors are interested in investing in various sectors such as cargo shipping, education health and aviation sectors. She said, Made in Bangladesh is now a popular band in Britain.









