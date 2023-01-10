

MBL signs agreement with BB

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Deputy Governor A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, Head of Agriculture Credit Division of Mercantile Bank along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the signing ceremony.









