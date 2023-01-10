

500 startups to be developed as sustainable entrepreneurs

As part of it, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the World Bank financed Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Startup Bangladesh Limited at the conference room of BCC on Sunday to provide training to 500 startup founders through IBA, says a press release.

Startup Bangladesh Managing Director Sami Ahmed and Project Director of EDGE Dr Muhammed Mehedi Hassan put initials on the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Connecting virtually State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam witnessed the MoU signing ceremony when BCC Executive Director Ranjit Kumar, Additional Secretary of ICT Division Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Team Leader of Digital Leadership Academy (DLA) Dr Mahfuz Shamim were, among others, present physically on the occasion.

A total of 500 startups will be selected for providing training on various issues, including advanced entrepreneurial skills, international marketing and branding.

Sami Ahmed said Startup Bangladesh and EDGE Project are working towards building a robust innovation ecosystem as a part of Smart Bangladesh vision.

As a part of this Startup Bangladesh and EDGE Project signed a landmark MoU that will support startups to have better access to training and mentorships, he added.

Dr Mehedi said EDGE Project has already signed MoU with the IBA for providing training to the Chief Executives level officers and middle managers of IT companies and startups.

As part of these initiatives, the government has been providing support to the startups to develop unicorn startup companies which will help build a smart economy in the country, he added.

















