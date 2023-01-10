Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Heimtextil Frankfurt begins today

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

GERMANY, Jan 9: 'Heimtextil Frankfurt', an internationally unique platform for home and contract textiles, will begin today (Tuesday) at Frankfurt, Germany.
Messe Frankfurt, one of the world's leading trade fair, congress and event organisers, is organising the event.
A total of 18 Bangladeshi home textile manufacturing companies are taking part in the four-day trade show 'Heimtextil Frankfurt 2023' to be held from January 10 to 13.
 Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, some companies, including Debonair Padding and Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd, are taking part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies, including ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair and Shabab Fabrics, are participating directly.
This year Karupannya Rangpur and Neel Nagar Industries are located in Hall 06, displaying high end Jute products and polyester staple fiber products respectively.
 ACS Textiles has the largest booth from Asia in Hall 10.2 while Momtex Expo and Premeir 1888 limited, Zaber and Zubair are also showcasing their products in the premium hall.
The tradeshow will present a global range of product innovations in textile interior design.  As the leading global trade fair, it also maps market changes with its focus themes on interior, architecture and hospitality.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft