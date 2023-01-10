Heimtextil Frankfurt begins today

GERMANY, Jan 9: 'Heimtextil Frankfurt', an internationally unique platform for home and contract textiles, will begin today (Tuesday) at Frankfurt, Germany.

Messe Frankfurt, one of the world's leading trade fair, congress and event organisers, is organising the event.

A total of 18 Bangladeshi home textile manufacturing companies are taking part in the four-day trade show 'Heimtextil Frankfurt 2023' to be held from January 10 to 13.

Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, some companies, including Debonair Padding and Quality Solution, Jaantex Industries and Innovating Fabric Ltd, are taking part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies, including ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair and Shabab Fabrics, are participating directly.

This year Karupannya Rangpur and Neel Nagar Industries are located in Hall 06, displaying high end Jute products and polyester staple fiber products respectively.

ACS Textiles has the largest booth from Asia in Hall 10.2 while Momtex Expo and Premeir 1888 limited, Zaber and Zubair are also showcasing their products in the premium hall.

The tradeshow will present a global range of product innovations in textile interior design. As the leading global trade fair, it also maps market changes with its focus themes on interior, architecture and hospitality. BSS











