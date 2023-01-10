realme brings discounts on select smartphones

To add new dimension to users' smartphone experience in the new year, the youth-favorite brand realme is offering discounts on select smartphones.

During Daraz's New Year campaign, buyers can purchase certain models of realme smartphones at a discount of up to Tk 3,400. The campaign started on January 6, which will continue till January 23, next, says a press release.

During this campaign, the buyers can enjoy various offers on realme phones. The phones include: realme C30, realme C11 (4GB/64GB), realme C25Y (4GB/64GB), realme C31, narzo 50A Prime, realme C35 (4GB/128GB), realme narzo 50 (4GB/64GB), realme 9i (6GB/128GB), realme C35 (6GB/128GB), realme Pad Mini, realme narzo 50 (6GB/128GB), realme 8, realme 9, realme 9 Pro, realme GT Master Edition, realme 9 Pro+, realme GT Neo 2, realme C33 (3/32GB) and realme C33 (4/64GB).

These devices can be bought at a discount of up to BDT 3,400. Besides, these phones can also be purchased availing EMI facility with zero percent (0%) interest. To ensure maximum customer satisfaction, there is also an express delivery service facility for the buyers when purchasing the devices. Daraz's Express Delivery service will make life easier for customers by delivering the purchased device on the same day of placing the order.

realme has always prioritized the choice of the youth. In continuation to this commitment, the youth-centric brand realme has come up with this great offer at the beginning of the new year.
















