

Sonali Bank launches new digital banking services

Attending at a function held recently, Financial Institution Division Secretary of Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah (Chief Guest) inaugurated the introduction of new digital services to ensure smart banking services round the clock especially for the working people in different country across the globe, says a press release.

From now Sonali bank clients can do their transaction and purchase goods sevices using QR code from different shops and malls.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presided over the programme while chairman of Board of Directors of the bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Additional secretary of Financial Institution Division Md. Harun ur Rashid Mollah, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Amal Krishna Mandal, attended as special guest. Among others, Members of Board of directors, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers of head office and others high officials were present on the occasion.







Sonali bank Ltd is working on being an active partner to build up 'Smart Bangladesh'. Expatriates can open a bank account with Sonali Bank and do transaction by using Sonali eSheba and Sonali e-Wallet mobile app and also iOS operating version in their host country.Attending at a function held recently, Financial Institution Division Secretary of Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah (Chief Guest) inaugurated the introduction of new digital services to ensure smart banking services round the clock especially for the working people in different country across the globe, says a press release.From now Sonali bank clients can do their transaction and purchase goods sevices using QR code from different shops and malls.Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presided over the programme while chairman of Board of Directors of the bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Additional secretary of Financial Institution Division Md. Harun ur Rashid Mollah, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Amal Krishna Mandal, attended as special guest. Among others, Members of Board of directors, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers of head office and others high officials were present on the occasion.