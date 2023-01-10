

BRAC Bank Astha launches music platform Astha Music

The new Astha Music feature will provide the Astha app users with more comprehensive lifestyle options. Shadhin Music and BRAC Bank have signed an agreement to provide music for Astha app users, laying the groundwork for this.

Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank, and Sabirul Haque, CEO, Shadhin Music, have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently, says a press release.

Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Business and Payments; Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, FAVP, Digital Business and Payments, BRAC Bank; and Wahid Rahman, President; and Shamima Rahman, Senior Manager,Shadhin Music, were also present on this occasion.

Through its digital banking super app Astha, BRAC Bank is committed to providing the best and charge-free lifestyle and banking experiences. By adding lifestyle features, the bank has already begun to position its digital banking app Astha as an "all-rounder" app. Through their collaboration with Shadhin Music, BRAC Bank will develop a platform where Astha App users will access more than 100,000 songs, countless podcast episodes, and 5,000 free videos. It will further cater to the entertainment needs of Astha users.

Business Desk

Sonali bank Ltd is working on being an active partner to build up 'Smart Bangladesh'. Expatriates can open a bank account with Sonali Bank and do transaction by using Sonali eSheba and Sonali e-Wallet mobile app and also iOS operating version in their host country.

Attending at a function held recently, Financial Institution Division Secretary of Finance Ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah (Chief Guest) inaugurated the introduction of new digital services to ensure smart banking services round the clock especially for the working people in different country across the globe, says a press release.

From now Sonali bank clients can do their transaction and purchase goods sevices using QR code from different shops and malls.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presided over the programme while chairman of Board of Directors of the bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Additional secretary of Financial Institution Division Md. Harun ur Rashid Mollah, Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Amal Krishna Mandal, attended as special guest. Among others, Members of Board of directors, Deputy Managing Directors, General Managers of head office and others high officials were present on the occasion.







