

Customer alleges harassment against IPDC Finance Customer alleges harassment against IPDC Finance

On the contrary he alleged that the company is demanding over additional Tk 1.5 crore from the borrower in the name of hidden interest. Not only that, it has enlisted the borrower's name with the Credit Information Bureau or CIB showing him a defaulter using fabricated information.

The non-bank financial institution is even sidestepping instructions of Bangladesh Bank to resolve the matter.

The aggrieved businessman owner of Al-Habib Enterprise raised these allegations against IPDC in a press conference at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in Paltan on Monday.

Al-Habib Enterprise owner Habibur Rahman said he had taken a loan of Tk 3.40 crore payable in 60 installments from IPDC in December 2016 at 10.50 percent interest.

IPDC took 60 checks each amounting to Tk 7.30 lakh from him and directly paid the money to Nitol TATA against buying 10 cars. Al Habib Enterprise paid a total of Tk 4.38 crore with interest on the last installment of that loan to IPDC.

He cited two similar loan cases involving a loan of Tk 5 crore and Tk 8.40 crore to buy cars and said despite paying back the principal and interest the leasing company is yet to give a no-objection certificate to issue loan clearance.

Habibur Rahman said because of not having the no objection certificates from IPDC, he is failing to secure the ownership of the vehicles. On the contrary, he alleged IPDC is demanding hidden interest of Tk 1.5 crore for which he has no explanation.

Habibur Rahman said not only withholding the no objection certificate to clear the loan and release the vehicles IPDC now claims that the loan interest has increased from 10.50 percent to 14 percent. So the company management is threatening not to handover the vehicles and further enlist the borrower as defaulter with Credit Information Bureau.

After complaining, Bangladesh Bank on November 2 asked IPDC to resolve the problem but not paying heed to it.

When asked about the matters, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IPDC Finance Mominul Islam told the Daily Observer, that the allegations made by Al Habib Enterprises are not true. The interest rates were increased at various times and have been adjusted with loan overdue accordingly, he said.

IPDC MD claimed that the default has been done according to the conditions of the central bank, no illegal work has been done.







IPDC Finance, a lease financing company is reportedly harassing a customer by refusing clearance certificate to loan obligation although he has already cleared the loan paying the principal and the interestsOn the contrary he alleged that the company is demanding over additional Tk 1.5 crore from the borrower in the name of hidden interest. Not only that, it has enlisted the borrower's name with the Credit Information Bureau or CIB showing him a defaulter using fabricated information.The non-bank financial institution is even sidestepping instructions of Bangladesh Bank to resolve the matter.The aggrieved businessman owner of Al-Habib Enterprise raised these allegations against IPDC in a press conference at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) auditorium in Paltan on Monday.Al-Habib Enterprise owner Habibur Rahman said he had taken a loan of Tk 3.40 crore payable in 60 installments from IPDC in December 2016 at 10.50 percent interest.IPDC took 60 checks each amounting to Tk 7.30 lakh from him and directly paid the money to Nitol TATA against buying 10 cars. Al Habib Enterprise paid a total of Tk 4.38 crore with interest on the last installment of that loan to IPDC.He cited two similar loan cases involving a loan of Tk 5 crore and Tk 8.40 crore to buy cars and said despite paying back the principal and interest the leasing company is yet to give a no-objection certificate to issue loan clearance.Habibur Rahman said because of not having the no objection certificates from IPDC, he is failing to secure the ownership of the vehicles. On the contrary, he alleged IPDC is demanding hidden interest of Tk 1.5 crore for which he has no explanation.Habibur Rahman said not only withholding the no objection certificate to clear the loan and release the vehicles IPDC now claims that the loan interest has increased from 10.50 percent to 14 percent. So the company management is threatening not to handover the vehicles and further enlist the borrower as defaulter with Credit Information Bureau.After complaining, Bangladesh Bank on November 2 asked IPDC to resolve the problem but not paying heed to it.When asked about the matters, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IPDC Finance Mominul Islam told the Daily Observer, that the allegations made by Al Habib Enterprises are not true. The interest rates were increased at various times and have been adjusted with loan overdue accordingly, he said.IPDC MD claimed that the default has been done according to the conditions of the central bank, no illegal work has been done.