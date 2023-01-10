Video
Banks asked to use uniform documents for opening migrant investors' accounts

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday asked banks to introduce uniform set of documents in their branches to avoid any ambiguities among applicants of non-resident investors' in taka accounts (NITA).
The central bank issued a circular in this regard..
The circular said the country's commercial banks were using different sets of documents for opening NITA that might create ambiguities among the applicants.
To bring uniformity in opening NITA for non-resident Bangladeshis, authorised dealers of the banks are advised to obtain the same documents and information that include applicant's valid passport copy, photograph, proof of address, reliable source of income, nominee or authorised person's passport or national identity card copy and nominee or authorised person's photograph.
For opening NITA in the name of non-resident foreign nationals or institutions, ADs must distribute uniform set of documents to their branches at home and abroad, complying with the existing rules and regulations, the central bank said. NITA is an account for channelling foreign currency to buy and sell shares and repatriate sale proceeds.  It is a facility provided to non-resident individuals and institutions including non-resident Bangladeshis who are interested in buying and selling shares against foreign currency.


