

DBL Group avails $52m UK loan to set up green factory

With the credit facility, the Group will establish a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified green building for Jinnat Textile Mills, a cotton yarn spinning mill, at DBL Industrial Park in Shreehatta Economic Zone in Sylhet.

DBL Group recently signed an agreement with BII in this connection, the Group said in a press release.

This loan qualifies under a "2X Challenge" as the facility will contribute toward strengthening women's participation in the economy and improving the quality of employment for women, it said. The "2X Challenge" is an initiative launched by the development finance institutions of the G7 to mobilise capital to support increased economic empowerment for women in emerging economies.

The partnership "will increase job creation and business growth whilst also setting new industry standards for improved working conditions for women and encouraging companies to be greener", said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.

This facility will beyond doubt promote the country's economy through the creation of more than 1,000 additional jobs in the garment and textile sector, said MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group.

Additionally, under the "2X Challenge", more than 50 per cent of the workforce will consist of women, which will play a vital role in reducing socio-economic barriers for women empowerment, he said.

Bangladesh and export-oriented sectors, such as garments, are a strategic priority for British International Investment, said M Rehan Rashid, the institution's country director for South Asia.







