Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DBL Group avails $52m UK loan to set up green factory

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

DBL Group avails $52m UK loan to set up green factory

DBL Group avails $52m UK loan to set up green factory

DBL Group managed a $52 million loan from British International Investment (BII), a development finance institution of the UK, for the construction of a manufacturing facility.
With the credit facility, the Group will establish a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified green building for Jinnat Textile Mills, a cotton yarn spinning mill, at DBL Industrial Park in Shreehatta Economic Zone in Sylhet.
DBL Group recently signed an agreement with BII in this connection, the Group said in a press release.
This loan qualifies under a "2X Challenge" as the facility will contribute toward strengthening women's participation in the economy and improving the quality of employment for women, it said. The "2X Challenge" is an initiative launched by the development finance institutions of the G7 to mobilise capital to support increased economic empowerment for women in emerging economies.
The partnership "will increase job creation and business growth whilst also setting new industry standards for improved working conditions for women and encouraging companies to be greener", said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson.
This facility will beyond doubt promote the country's economy through the creation of more than 1,000 additional jobs in the garment and textile sector, said MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group.
Additionally, under the "2X Challenge", more than 50 per cent of the workforce will consist of women, which will play a vital role in reducing socio-economic barriers for women empowerment, he said.
Bangladesh and export-oriented sectors, such as garments, are a strategic priority for British International Investment, said M Rehan Rashid, the institution's country director for South Asia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft