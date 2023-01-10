BB to unveil January-June monetary policy next week

Bangladesh Bank is likely to unveil monetary policy for the second half of the running financial year 2022-23 on January 15 which may among others aim at preventing inflation and increase private sector credits amid various marcoeconomic challenges, according to officials.

In this regard the central bank recently held meetings with policy makers, bankers, businesspeople and other stakeholders for their opinions and suggestions. In the meetings some opined for removing existing interest caps on lending and deposits. On the other hand some were strict to continue the existing caps.

The new policy will come at a time when the world is facing hurdles of high inflation due to coronavirus and regional conflicts and Bangladesh is also feeling the pinch. The central bank's chief economist Md Habibur Rahman told the daily Observer that the new monetary policy will be announced in the coming week.

He said it is unlikely of changing the interest caps as many policy makers and business people are favoring for unchanged interest cap as they are facing setback in doing business due to various internal and external factors.

He said during meeting with stakeholders some sought a breathing space to restore business and investments after the corona affects and from ongoing Ukraine-Russia wars.

When asked for private sector credit growth, he said though it is seen that the previous target for private sector credit in the first half is almost fulfilled, actually it happened due to higher inflation and higher imports costs.

Practically fresh investments or expansion are insignificant as per targets in the running monetary policy, he said.

Another BB official said a meeting was held with management of scheduled banks, economists and businessmen on Saturday this week and many suggested market-based loan interest rates to control inflation. However, businessmen oppose the matter.

However, no decision was made in the central bank's governor's meeting on the issues; he said and added the governor is giving preference to businessmen in determining the interest rate on loans. In that case, there is no possibility of increasing rate of interest for the time being.

Requesting anonymity a trade leader said, "I personally disagree with bankers of withdrawing existing interest rates."

In this regard BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said inflation in Bangladesh is not due to domestic reasons, but mainly due to increase in price of goods in the world market. Market-based interest rates at this moment will increase costs for traders, and inflation may increase. Traders will also face huge losses.

Another senior BB official said the main economic challenges will be reflected in the next monetary policy. Lifting the interest rate ceiling as suggested by IMF may not be a consideration now.

He said monetary policy projects currency movements. The function of monetary policy is to control inflation, provide public-private credit through debt projection and control currency circulation.

He said repo, reverse repo are also factors that should be taken into consideration in the upcoming monetary policy to control money market and money flow. BB unveiled monetary policy in the first half of 2022-23 aiming at checking inflation.



