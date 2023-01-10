Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BRUSSELS, Jan 9: NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said.
The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
The invasion of Ukraine has spurred calls to better harness the combined clout of Europe's economic muscle and US military might to better protect the one billion citizens living in member states.
"This is a key juncture for Euro-Atlantic security and stability, more than ever demonstrating the importance of the transatlantic bond, calling for closer EU-NATO cooperation," said the statement, which is to be released by top NATO and EU officials on Tuesday.
"As the security threats and challenges we are confronted with are evolving in scope and magnitude, we will take our partnership to the next level."
The declaration points to tackling "growing geostrategic competition", protecting critical infrastructure, and dealing with threats from emerging technologies and in space as important areas for deeper cooperation.
Twenty-one of the European Union's 27 member states are already in NATO, and Sweden and Finland are currently pushing to join.
The statement says the bodies "play complementary, coherent and mutually reinforcing roles in supporting international peace" and pledged to "further mobilise" their political, economic and
    military strength.
It will be signed by NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the president of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.  
Efforts led by France to boost the EU's role in defence have caused jitters among Eastern European states who see Washington as the mainstay of their security.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt working to implement IMF conditions to get $4.5 b loan: Official
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
US Embassy backs 'thorough' probe into BD youth's death
A busy road at Kazipara in the city's Mirpur area being dug to install sewerage line
Arrest warrant against ADC Shahdat for torturing wife
Tenure of IGP extended
Fakhrul, Abbas walk out of jail after a month
1,27,198 BD pilgrims to perform Hajj this year


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft