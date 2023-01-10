Video
Arrest warrant against ADC Shahdat for torturing wife

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday issued arrest warrant against additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Md Shahdat Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMPs) detective branch (DB) in a case filed for torturing his wife for dowry.
Judge Mafruja Pervin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 passed the order after taking cognizance of judicial inquiry report.
The tribunal PP Rezaul Karim confirmed the news to the Daily Observer on Monday evening.  
Earlier on November 22 last year Dr Sheikh Mrimmoyee Hossain wife of ADC Md Shahdat Hossain filed the case with the tribunal of Judge Mafruja Pervin.  
The allegation against the ADC is that the accused husband Shahdat demanded taka one crore as dowry from his wife
    Dr Mrimmoyee for long, and used to torture her .
After recording statement of the complainant, the Judge sent the complaint to the Chief  Judicial Magistrate ( CJM)  of Dhaka for conducting  a  judicial inquiry.
After conducting a judicial inquiry,  the CJM sent a report to the tribunal.  The tribunal on Monday took the judicial inquiry report into cognizance and passed the order.  The complainant Dr Sheikh Mrimmoyee  Hossain is a doctor  and would serve at a  Dhaka  Hospital. She is the daughter of former Additional IGP Sheikh Hemayet Hossain. On behalf the complainant the case was moved by  her lawyer Advocate Israt Hasan in the court.


