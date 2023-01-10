

Tenure of IGP extended

from January 12 to July 11, 2024.

The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a gazette notification in this regards.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Monday reshuffled the offices of some 29 Additional Deputy Inspectors General (Addl DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) level officers in a separate notification issued from the division.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has taken the charge of the IGP of Bangladesh Police on September 30, 2022. His service age of 59 years will expire on January 11 (Wednesday) this year.

According to the notification, his post retirement leave (PRL) would remain suspended during the period. After completion of his contractual period, Mamun will enjoy the PRL benefits for one year.

According to the Public Security Division (PSD) notification issued on Monday, offices of two Additional DIGs and 27 SPs were reshuffled.

Of the two Additional DIGs, Additional Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Sanjoy Kumar Kundu was transferred to the Highway Police as Additional DIG and Additional DIG of Highway Police Md. Moniruzzaman was transferred to the Tourists Police as Additional DIG.

Among the SPs, Industrial Police's SP Siddiqur Rahman was transferred to Bangladesh Police Academy, Sarda; Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kamrul Amin and Riverine Police Unit's SP Mohammad Sihab Kaiser Khan were made SP of Armed Police Battalion Headquarters, Special Branch's (SB) Special SP Alamgir Hossain, Police Staff College's SP Moha. Kajem Uddin, Inservice Training Centre's Mohammad Mohiul Islam were sent to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as DC, DMP DC Mostaque Ahmed was made SP of Industrial Police, DMP DC Khondker Najmul Hasan was sent to Mymensingh Range DIG Office as SP, DMP DCs Mohammad Ashraf Imam and Muhammad Shariful Islam was transferred to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as SP, SP of Rangpur Range DIG Office Khandker Khalid Bin Noor was transferred to Inservice Training Centre of Mymensingh as commandant.

Among others, Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) DC Sohel Rana was transferred to Police Staff College as SP, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Deputy Director Mosa. Najlee Selina Ferdousi was made SP (TR) of Department of Police, Chattogram Range's SP Samsul Islam Akanda was made SP of 5 Armed Police Battalion, Gazipur Metropolitan Police's (GMP) DC Mizanur Rahman was made SP of 6 Armed Police Battalion, SP of 6 Armed Police Battalion Mohiuddin MAmhmud Sohel was transferred to RAB as DD, GMP DC Humayun Kabir was transferred to Rangpur Range as SP, Brahmanbaria PBI SP Muhammad Kamal Hossain, Highway Police's SP Mahbubul Alam and Tourist Police's SP Abul Bashar Mohammad Atiqur Rahman were transferred to GMP as DC, SB's SSP Ashik Sayeed was made SP of Riverine Police, SB's SSP Safizul Islam was transferred to Chattogram Range as SP, Feni PBI's Mohammad Asaduzzaman, RAB DD Syed Rafiqul Islam and Tourists Police's SP Muhammad Matiur Rahman Siddiqui were sent to SB as SSP, PBI Dhaka's SP Kudrat-e-Khuda was sent to PBI headquarters and PBI Dhaka's SP Mir Shafin Mahmud was made DC of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

















Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been given a one year and six months extension in his service on contractual appointmentfrom January 12 to July 11, 2024.The Public Administration Ministry on Monday issued a gazette notification in this regards.Meanwhile, the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Monday reshuffled the offices of some 29 Additional Deputy Inspectors General (Addl DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) level officers in a separate notification issued from the division.Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has taken the charge of the IGP of Bangladesh Police on September 30, 2022. His service age of 59 years will expire on January 11 (Wednesday) this year.According to the notification, his post retirement leave (PRL) would remain suspended during the period. After completion of his contractual period, Mamun will enjoy the PRL benefits for one year.According to the Public Security Division (PSD) notification issued on Monday, offices of two Additional DIGs and 27 SPs were reshuffled.Of the two Additional DIGs, Additional Police Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Sanjoy Kumar Kundu was transferred to the Highway Police as Additional DIG and Additional DIG of Highway Police Md. Moniruzzaman was transferred to the Tourists Police as Additional DIG.Among the SPs, Industrial Police's SP Siddiqur Rahman was transferred to Bangladesh Police Academy, Sarda; Sylhet Metropolitan Police's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kamrul Amin and Riverine Police Unit's SP Mohammad Sihab Kaiser Khan were made SP of Armed Police Battalion Headquarters, Special Branch's (SB) Special SP Alamgir Hossain, Police Staff College's SP Moha. Kajem Uddin, Inservice Training Centre's Mohammad Mohiul Islam were sent to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as DC, DMP DC Mostaque Ahmed was made SP of Industrial Police, DMP DC Khondker Najmul Hasan was sent to Mymensingh Range DIG Office as SP, DMP DCs Mohammad Ashraf Imam and Muhammad Shariful Islam was transferred to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as SP, SP of Rangpur Range DIG Office Khandker Khalid Bin Noor was transferred to Inservice Training Centre of Mymensingh as commandant.Among others, Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) DC Sohel Rana was transferred to Police Staff College as SP, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Deputy Director Mosa. Najlee Selina Ferdousi was made SP (TR) of Department of Police, Chattogram Range's SP Samsul Islam Akanda was made SP of 5 Armed Police Battalion, Gazipur Metropolitan Police's (GMP) DC Mizanur Rahman was made SP of 6 Armed Police Battalion, SP of 6 Armed Police Battalion Mohiuddin MAmhmud Sohel was transferred to RAB as DD, GMP DC Humayun Kabir was transferred to Rangpur Range as SP, Brahmanbaria PBI SP Muhammad Kamal Hossain, Highway Police's SP Mahbubul Alam and Tourist Police's SP Abul Bashar Mohammad Atiqur Rahman were transferred to GMP as DC, SB's SSP Ashik Sayeed was made SP of Riverine Police, SB's SSP Safizul Islam was transferred to Chattogram Range as SP, Feni PBI's Mohammad Asaduzzaman, RAB DD Syed Rafiqul Islam and Tourists Police's SP Muhammad Matiur Rahman Siddiqui were sent to SB as SSP, PBI Dhaka's SP Kudrat-e-Khuda was sent to PBI headquarters and PBI Dhaka's SP Mir Shafin Mahmud was made DC of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.