Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:45 PM
Fakhrul, Abbas walk out of jail after a month

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas were released from jail on Monday, a month after they were arrested in a case filed over Naya Paltan clashes on December 8.
They walked out of jail on six months' ad-interim bail.  
After releasing form the jail Fakhrul said, "Awami League government cannot stop democracy restoration movement by killing, mass-arrest and
    torturing people."
He said, "A large number of BNP leaders and activists are in jail in inhumane condition. I demand their release immediately."
Fakhrul expects, democracy will establish by the ongoing anti-fascist movement in the country.
He also expressed gratitude to the party leaders and activists for the movement of his release.
Hundred of BNP leaders and activists welcomed them as they walked out of the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at about 6.00pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said their lawyer Kaiser Kamal.
In front of the jail gate the party men were seen chanting slogan and brought out a procession soon after the release of Fakhrul and Abbas.
Earlier on Sunday, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order granting bail to Fakhrul and Abbas over the clash between police and the party activists at Naya Paltan on December 7 last year.
On January 4, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Jahangir Hossain fixed Sunday for the hearing of the petition at the full-bench of the Appellate Division.
The petition was filed on the same day with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court order granting bail to the two BNP leaders in the case.
On December 8, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital, a day before the party's much-talked about rally in the capital.
Later, they were arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan on December 7 centring the rally. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.
BNP, however, arranged the rally in absence of Fakhrul and Abbas and placed a 10-point demand, including the resignation of the current government and holding the next polls under a non-party polls-time government.


