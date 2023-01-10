1,27,198 BD pilgrims to perform Hajj this year

This year's Hajj agreement between the government of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia has been signed on Monday.

Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfig Al-Rabiah and Bangladesh's State Minister for Hajj Faridul Haque Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

To sign the agreement, a three-member Bangladesh delegation led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan left the country on January 7, according to the ministry officials. The delegation led by the State Minister would return the country on January 15.

According to the terms of conditions of the agreement, there will be no age bar for the Bangladeshi pilgrims. As a result, the pilgrims of above 65 years old people would also be allowed to perform Hajj in next Hajj season this year.

Same time, the Saudi government has restored the quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims for Bangladesh this year like its previous quota of normal period, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, also member of the delegation, told this correspondent over phone.

Ministry's Additional Secretary (Hajj) Matiul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Jabed Patwary and Hajj Counselor and Consul General to Riyadh were also in the Bangladeshi delegation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Saudi Authority reduced the quota for all pilgrims sending countries, including Bangladesh.

This year's Hajj would be held in the last week of June.

The Bangladeshi delegation will join the Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition to be organized in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government usually allocates quota of pilgrim basis on the population of the pilgrim sending countries. Before the Covid-19 period, Bangladesh was allocating a quota of 1,27,198 pilgrims. Of those, 10,000 to 15,000 were sending under public management while the rests under private arrangement.

In 2020, the Saudi government increased the quota for Bangladesh. Increasing the quota by 10,000 more, Bangladesh was allocated a quota of 1,37,198 in that year. However, no pilgrims could be sent that year due to the restriction imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Bangladesh was given a quota of 60,000 for pilgrimage after relaxing the restriction.

During the Covid-19 pandemic period, the quota was lessened. Same time, the Saudi authority imposed restriction on travelling people above 65 years for pilgrimage. During the negotiation, Bangladesh placed its demand to withdraw the bar on performing Hajj for the above 65 years' people.

Under the 'Route to Makkah Initiative' of the Saudi government, all kinds of immigration procedures for the Bangladeshi pilgrims including luggage checking would be completed in Dhaka. The two countries have already signed an agreement in this regards.











