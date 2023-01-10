Country's lowest temperature 7°C recorded in Tentulia

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7C (degrees Celsius) in Panchagarh's Tentulia on Monday morning, according to the bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

However, the temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Dhaka's temperature was at 12.3 C on Sunday.

On Sunday, the

country's lowest temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jashore and Chuadanga districts.

The cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life and the poor are the worst sufferers. They are seen lighting fire with straw and tree leaves to fight the cold.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over 11 districts including eight districts of Rangpur division and it may continue, according to the BMD.

It also forecast that moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon.

Meanwhile, the sun started shining in Dhaka from very beginning of the morning on Monday and continued till evening. As a result, the day time temperature was a bit warm. It came as a relief for the city's people suffering from shivering cold.











