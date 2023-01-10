Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Country's lowest temperature 7°C recorded in Tentulia

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7C (degrees Celsius) in Panchagarh's Tentulia on Monday morning, according to the bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
However, the temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Dhaka's temperature was at 12.3 C on Sunday.
On Sunday, the
    country's lowest temperature at 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jashore and Chuadanga districts.
The cold weather is disrupting day-to-day life and the poor are the worst sufferers. They are seen lighting fire with straw and tree leaves to fight the cold.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over 11 districts including eight districts of Rangpur division and it may continue, according to the BMD.
It also forecast that moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon.
Meanwhile, the sun started shining in Dhaka from very beginning of the morning on Monday and continued till evening. As a result, the day time temperature was a bit warm. It came as a relief for the city's people suffering from shivering cold.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt working to implement IMF conditions to get $4.5 b loan: Official
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
US Embassy backs 'thorough' probe into BD youth's death
A busy road at Kazipara in the city's Mirpur area being dug to install sewerage line
Arrest warrant against ADC Shahdat for torturing wife
Tenure of IGP extended
Fakhrul, Abbas walk out of jail after a month
1,27,198 BD pilgrims to perform Hajj this year


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft