Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC plans to take nomination papers online

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said on Monday, "Election Commission wants to keep provision of submission of nomination paper only by online."
Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission building he said, "Government has digitalized each and every government sector. Even our schools to college admission procedure are completed by online because of transparency and accuracy."
Ahsan Habib said, "People's representatives violated the code of conduct while submitting nominations. On the other hand, some candidates face obstruction at the time of submitting nomination papers. To eliminate such problems we like to implement this procedure."
"Our ICT sub-department gave a presentation on it, we found no difficulty in this procedure," he added.
Mentioning that "In the next meeting if EC members approve the project, we will implement it in the upcoming small elections," he said, "We will apply the project gradually from Union Parishad, then Upazila and City Corporation elections. If everyone accepts, we will use it in the 12th General Election as well."
When asked whether there will be a provision to submit nomination papers in person besides online, he replied, "The final decision will be taken only after EC meeting."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt working to implement IMF conditions to get $4.5 b loan: Official
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
US Embassy backs 'thorough' probe into BD youth's death
A busy road at Kazipara in the city's Mirpur area being dug to install sewerage line
Arrest warrant against ADC Shahdat for torturing wife
Tenure of IGP extended
Fakhrul, Abbas walk out of jail after a month
1,27,198 BD pilgrims to perform Hajj this year


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft