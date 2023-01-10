EC plans to take nomination papers online

Election Commissioner (EC) Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said on Monday, "Election Commission wants to keep provision of submission of nomination paper only by online."

Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission building he said, "Government has digitalized each and every government sector. Even our schools to college admission procedure are completed by online because of transparency and accuracy."

Ahsan Habib said, "People's representatives violated the code of conduct while submitting nominations. On the other hand, some candidates face obstruction at the time of submitting nomination papers. To eliminate such problems we like to implement this procedure."

"Our ICT sub-department gave a presentation on it, we found no difficulty in this procedure," he added.

Mentioning that "In the next meeting if EC members approve the project, we will implement it in the upcoming small elections," he said, "We will apply the project gradually from Union Parishad, then Upazila and City Corporation elections. If everyone accepts, we will use it in the 12th General Election as well."

When asked whether there will be a provision to submit nomination papers in person besides online, he replied, "The final decision will be taken only after EC meeting."











