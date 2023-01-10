Independence got fulfillment on this day in 1972



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his way to Race Course ground from airport on January 10, 1972.

The nation observes the significant Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner on this day every year.

On that day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of Bengalis, returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months in captivity at a jail in Pakistan.

Despite the victory of Bangladesh through armed struggle on December 16 in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independence, was still a prisoner in Pakistan. The people of the newly independent country passed those days, the days between victory and the homecoming, in suspense.

The Pakistani government was compelled to release Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after 24 days of victory in the bloody war facing multiple pressures. The country's independence was fulfilled on that day when the great leader who broke the shackles of Pakistan's 24 years of misrule and brought the Bengalis to the port of liberation set foot on the soil of the country.

Since then the day has been celebrated as Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day. This time 51st anniversary of the historic day will be celebrated in a historical context.

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation on Monday evening.

President M Abdul Hamid called upon the countrymen to go ahead with relentless efforts to build a prosperous and developed 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

Paying profound homage to Bangabandhu, the President said, "Though we had achieved ultimate victory on December 16 in 1971 through an armed struggle, the true essence of victory came with the return of the Father of the Nation."

He said, "Bangabandhu, a visionary leader, led the nation in every movement including the All Party State Language Movement Council in 1948, Language Movement in 1952, Jukta-Front Election in 1954, movement against Martial Law proclamation by General Ayub Khan in 1958, Movement against Education Commission in 1962, Six-Point Movement in 1966, and the General Election in 1970, where Awami League won landslide victory."

The President said stepping into the soil of the newly independent Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972 Bangabandhu was overwhelmed by the feelings of emotion.

He said in front of hundreds of thousands of people who gathered at the then Race Course Maidan, "The dream of my life has been fulfilled today. My Sonar Bangla is now a free and sovereign state."

Bangabandhu was sentenced to death during his imprisonment in Pakistan but he was firm and steadfast in his aims, the head of the state said. The President quoted Bangabandhu as saying, "I will say, while going to the gallows, I am Bangali, Bangla is my country and Bangla is my language. Joy Bangla."

"Such profound love for country and people is a unique example in the world," he said.

The anti-liberation forces tried to wipe out the ideal and principle of Bangabandhu and tarnish the image of sovereign Bangladesh through the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, he added.

But Bangabandhu and Bangladesh now emerged as a unique symbol to the people of Bangladesh, he said.

Abdul Hamid said as long as Bangladesh and the Bangali nation exist, Bangabandhu will remain as the "eternal source of our inspiration."

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh is now moving towards the highway of development at a tremendous pace, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to work together with a renewed pledge to resist all domestic and foreign conspiracies for construction of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu's dream of 'Golden Bangladesh' and a developed and prosperous 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

"On this auspicious occasion of Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu, let us pledge-resisting all domestic and foreign conspiracies and being inspired by the spirit of the Great Liberation War, we will together play an effective role in the construction of the Father of the Nation's dream of 'Golden Bangladesh' and a developed and prosperous 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041," said the Prime Minister in a message on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

She said the greatest Bengali of all time in the history of the Bengali liberation struggle, the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was released from prison in Pakistan and returned home on this day in 1972.

"The people of newly independent Bangladesh got back their most beloved leader. With the arrival of our Great Leader, the joy of the final victory of our liberation war was fulfilled," she added.

The Prime Minister said due to his strong move, the Indian allied forces left Bangladesh by March 15 and on December 14 Bangabandhu signed the first Constitution of Bangladesh.

She said due to the successful bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts of the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh gained recognition from 123 countries of the world and 16 international organizations.

"From a war-torn country, it emerged as the least developed country in just three and a half years, and Bangladesh stood with a high head in the globe," she added.

The Prime Minister wished the overall success of all the programmes taken at the national and international level on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

While talking on the occasion of the historic day, senior leader of Awami League (AL) and Advisory Council Member of the party Amir Hossain Amu said Bangladesh without Bangabandhu was unimaginable to the people and the taste of independence was incomplete to the Bengalis.

Paying homage to Bangabandhu and paying homage to his memory, Amir Hossain Amu said with the return of Bangabandhu to the country on January 10 in 1972, the people of the country attained the perfection of independence.

Amir Hossain Amu, also Spokesperson of the 14-party alliance, said that although the country became independent on December 16, people were not complacent. There was no smile on anyone's face. Even the refugees from Bangladesh who took shelter in India during the Liberation War did not want to return to Bangladesh without Bangabandhu.

Everyone was thinking about Bangabandhu's survival, and the question was when he would return to the country if he survived. He said that January 10 was very much desired to the Bengalis. The nation was rejuvenated by the return of the great leader, he added.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.

Marking the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) has taken various programmes to observe the historic day.

The AL's programmes will begin with hoisting of the national and party flags at the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and its party offices across the country at 6:30am today, an AL press release said.

AL leaders and activists will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city's Dhanmondi area at 7:30am.

At 11:00am, an AL delegation will pay tributes to the undisputed leader of the nation by placing wreaths at his tomb in Tungipara.

The AL delegation will include its Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan and Central Working Committee members Anwar Hossain, Shahabuddin Farazi, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Marufa Akter Poppy and Gloria Sarker Jharna.

On the occasion, a discussion will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city at 3:00pm on the day. Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of the AL, its' associate and likeminded bodies will organise similar programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

In a statement, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all party leaders and activist and its associate and likeminded bodies to observe all the programmes, marking the Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day in a befitting manner, maintaining the health safety guidelines.

On the night of March 25, 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.

Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the Pakistan jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.

"I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting hanging. From the day I went into jail, I didn't know whether I would be alive or not. I was mentally ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated," Bangabandhu spoke emotionally about his ordeal in Pakistani prison at a news conference in London.

About the Pakistan army's genocide on Bangalis, Mujib said, "If Hitler had been alive today, he would have been ashamed."

Earlier, on March 26 in 1971, Bangabandhu proclaimed independence of Bangladesh and urged people from all walks of life to participate wholeheartedly in the nation's War of Liberation.

Immediately after the proclamation of independence, Bangabandhu was arrested by Pakistani military junta and then flown to West Pakistan to keep him in prison there.

Though the final victory through the nine-month-long bloody War of Liberation was achieved defeating Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 in 1971, the nation's expectations were fulfilled and the people got the real taste of victory with the homecoming of Bangabandhu on January 10 in 1972.

On reaching Dhaka (Tejgaon) airport in the afternoon on January 10, Bangabandhu was greeted by tens of thousands of jubilant people who had been eagerly waiting to see their beloved leader since the victory on December 16 in 1971.

From the airport Bangabandhu was escorted to the Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) where he addressed a spontaneous reception accorded to him by the cheerful countrymen believed to be one million.

He recalled with deep respect the contribution of all during the war and urged the people to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

Bangabandhu took the oath of office as the country's Prime Minister on January 12 in 1972.











