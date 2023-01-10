Cabinet approves draft Agricultural Marketing Policy

The Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday approved draft National Agricultural Marketing Policy 2023 to modernise marketing system and ensure maximum benefits for the farmers through different measures including fixation of minimum and maximum rational prices of farm produces.

The meeting held at Prime Minister's Office also approved in principle draft Sheikh Hasina Agricultural University Act 2023 to establish the country's 9th agricultural

university in Shariatpur and draft Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Act 2023 to legalise Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 issued on December 1, 2022.

The meeting over, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters at a briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat, "The National Agricultural Marketing Policy incorporates specific goals to modernise the marketing system of agricultural produces. It focuses on how the agricultural market can be monitored to provide maximum benefits to farmers." "Steps will be taken to fix and implement the minimum and maximum rational prices of agricultural produces," he said.

He said that other steps would be taken according to the proposed policy including enhancements of links between the farmers and markets, strengthen information management, improve marketing infrastructures, promote digital markets, strengthen community-based, group-based and contract-based marketing, promoting e-agricultural marketing system and digital markets, and to develop the supply chain.

He said that the Prime Minister gave the directive to prepare an agricultural goods-processing policy to modernise the sector, ensure international standards of products to promote export of processed goods.

He said the directive was given in the backdrop of foreigners showing interests in processed Bangladeshi farm produces.

He said that the directive was issued also because Bangladeshis living abroad consume the country's farm produces.

He said that the Prime Minister issued the directive to treat jute goods as farm products and provide full support to jute and jute goods.

He said that the use of jute fiber has increased manifold creating immense prospects of jute goods at home and abroad.

Jute goods need to be treated as agricultural products to unlock their prospects, said Mahbub Hossain.

He said that the proposed Sheikh Hasina Agricultural University Act stipulates establishment of a new agricultural university like the other agricultural universities in the country.

The Cabinet approved draft Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Act 2023 to replace the ordinance that empowered the government to adjust gas and electricity prices bypassing the BERC public hearings.

On December 1, 2022, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022 was promulgated amending the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act 2003. The ordinance was placed in Parliament on January 5.













