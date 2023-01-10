We are united: Raushan and GM Quader’s statement



Jatiya Party (JP) chief patron Raushan Ersha, MP and its chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, MP, said in a joint statement on Monday that they were together.

"There is no division in the party," they said.

The statement signed by Raushan Ershad and GM Quader was sent to the media on Monday night, said "For some time, some misleading news regarding split in Jatiya Party was published by the media."

"In this context, I, chief patron of JP Raushan Ershad and its Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, want to say in unequivocal terms that there is no division in JP. Rather, both of us are together to keep the JP, founded by our late leader former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, united."

The statement said, 'Both of us want to transform the part as a strong opposition party. The JP will participate in the next general election. We are determined to organise the party to field candidates in all the 300 seats of Parliament.

"We are calling on the party's leaders and followers at all levels to strengthen the party" they said.