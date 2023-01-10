Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

We are united: Raushan and GM Quader’s statement

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent


Jatiya Party (JP) chief patron Raushan Ersha, MP and its chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, MP,  said in a joint statement on Monday that they were together.
"There is no division in the party," they said.
The statement signed by Raushan Ershad and GM Quader was sent to the media on Monday night, said "For some time, some misleading news regarding split in Jatiya Party was published by the media."
"In this context, I, chief patron of JP Raushan Ershad and its Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader, want to say in unequivocal terms that there is no division in JP. Rather, both of us are together to keep the JP, founded by our late leader former President Hussain Muhammad Ershad, united."
The statement said, 'Both of us want to transform the part as a strong opposition party. The JP will participate in the next general election. We are determined to organise the party to field candidates in all the 300 seats of Parliament.
"We are calling on the party's leaders and followers at all levels to strengthen the party" they said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We are united: Raushan and GM Quader’s statement
Observer FIFA World Cup  2022 quiz draw held
Metro Rail’s Pallabi Station to open on Jan 25
New law in the offing to appoint HC judges: Law Minister
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and
3-day Digital Bangladesh Fair begins Jan 26
Handling capacity of Ctg Port rises with new equipment
HC seeks update on ACC probe


Latest News
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft