Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Observer FIFA World Cup  2022 quiz draw held

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Observer FIFA World Cup  2022 quiz draw held

Observer FIFA World Cup  2022 quiz draw held

The draw of the Daily Observer quiz competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was held on Monday at the Observer conference hall.
Shakila Mamtaz from Kamlapur, Dhaka wins the 1st prize while Shamim Ara Begum from Khilgoan, Dhaka and Maria Tun Jahan from Azimpur Dhaka are the 2nd and 3rd prize winners. Md Nizam Uddin from Dania, Dhaka, Monjurul Hasan from Cumilla, Ibrahim Sheikh from Jatrabari, Dhaka, AKM Mustafiz from Khilgoan, Dhak, Abdullah Al Mamun from South Kamlapur, Nurul Ahad from Savar, Dhaka, Shahadat from Nilkhet Dhaka, Najmul from Mirpur-10, Md Azizul Haque from Naya Paltan, Dhaka and Israt Jahan from North Mugda, Dhaka are among the other lucky winners.
The 1st prize winner will get a 43" LED TV, the 2nd lucky winner will be awarded a Washing Machine and the 3rd place winner will be given a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air ticket. The 10 other lucky winners will get attractive home appliances.
The Daily Observer officials and a number of participants were present during the draw programme.
The date of prize distribution will be announced by notice in the Daily Observer soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We are united: Raushan and GM Quader’s statement
Observer FIFA World Cup  2022 quiz draw held
Metro Rail’s Pallabi Station to open on Jan 25
New law in the offing to appoint HC judges: Law Minister
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and
3-day Digital Bangladesh Fair begins Jan 26
Handling capacity of Ctg Port rises with new equipment
HC seeks update on ACC probe


Latest News
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft