

Observer FIFA World Cup 2022 quiz draw held

Shakila Mamtaz from Kamlapur, Dhaka wins the 1st prize while Shamim Ara Begum from Khilgoan, Dhaka and Maria Tun Jahan from Azimpur Dhaka are the 2nd and 3rd prize winners. Md Nizam Uddin from Dania, Dhaka, Monjurul Hasan from Cumilla, Ibrahim Sheikh from Jatrabari, Dhaka, AKM Mustafiz from Khilgoan, Dhak, Abdullah Al Mamun from South Kamlapur, Nurul Ahad from Savar, Dhaka, Shahadat from Nilkhet Dhaka, Najmul from Mirpur-10, Md Azizul Haque from Naya Paltan, Dhaka and Israt Jahan from North Mugda, Dhaka are among the other lucky winners.

The 1st prize winner will get a 43" LED TV, the 2nd lucky winner will be awarded a Washing Machine and the 3rd place winner will be given a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air ticket. The 10 other lucky winners will get attractive home appliances.

The Daily Observer officials and a number of participants were present during the draw programme.

The date of prize distribution will be announced by notice in the Daily Observer soon.







The draw of the Daily Observer quiz competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 was held on Monday at the Observer conference hall.Shakila Mamtaz from Kamlapur, Dhaka wins the 1st prize while Shamim Ara Begum from Khilgoan, Dhaka and Maria Tun Jahan from Azimpur Dhaka are the 2nd and 3rd prize winners. Md Nizam Uddin from Dania, Dhaka, Monjurul Hasan from Cumilla, Ibrahim Sheikh from Jatrabari, Dhaka, AKM Mustafiz from Khilgoan, Dhak, Abdullah Al Mamun from South Kamlapur, Nurul Ahad from Savar, Dhaka, Shahadat from Nilkhet Dhaka, Najmul from Mirpur-10, Md Azizul Haque from Naya Paltan, Dhaka and Israt Jahan from North Mugda, Dhaka are among the other lucky winners.The 1st prize winner will get a 43" LED TV, the 2nd lucky winner will be awarded a Washing Machine and the 3rd place winner will be given a Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air ticket. The 10 other lucky winners will get attractive home appliances.The Daily Observer officials and a number of participants were present during the draw programme.The date of prize distribution will be announced by notice in the Daily Observer soon.