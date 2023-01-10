Metro Rail’s Pallabi Station to open on Jan 25

Trains of Metrorail will also stop at Pallabi station in the capital from January 25. Pallabi Station of Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 will be opened for all on that day. Besides, all the stations of the route (Uttara to Agargaon) will be opened by March 26 this year.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique gave this information in a briefing on Monday.

He said, "Currently the metro train is running from Agargaon to Uttara North station for four hours from 8:30am. The number of stations will be increased gradually as the passenger traffic increases. Thus, it is planned to open all the stations on that route by March 26."

The train will stop at Pallabi station on January 25. After that, the train will also stop at Uttara Center, Uttara South, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara and Shewrapara stations.

The government is implementing this project of construction of 21.26 km metro rail from Diabari in Uttara to Kamalapur with the financial and technical support of Japan. If everything goes well, by December next year, the journey from Uttara to Motijheel can be made in 40 minutes by this train. And DMTCL has planned to complete the work up to Kamalapur in June 2025.











