Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:44 PM
3-day Digital Bangladesh Fair begins Jan 26

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent


Overcoming the wrath of Corona, three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair title 'Mobile Congress Dhaka' will be held in Dhaka on January 26-28 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital under the theme 'Bangladesh on the Highway of Technology'.
The fair has been organized by the Department of Posts and Telecommunication. Asking about the fair, the Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that postal and telecommunication medals will be awarded for the first time in this fair.
The practical requirements of 5G at consumer level will be highlighted besides AMTOB, the association of mobile operators earlier wanted to hold a mobile congress in Dhaka, has also been integrated with this digital fair. As a result, this year's fair is getting a different dimension.
According to sources, ISPAB, the organization of Internet service providers is implementing this fair in the second phase. But this time, AMTOB, the organization of mobile operators, has newly been added. Apart from this, telecommunication and information technology product suppliers Huawei, ZTE, mobile operators Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk, state-owned telecommunication company BTCL, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited are actively involved in the organization of the fair.


3-day Digital Bangladesh Fair begins Jan 26
