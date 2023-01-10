Handling capacity of Ctg Port rises with new equipment

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 9: The vessels turn around time (VTT) in the Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country, has been decreasing day by day resulting in the smooth handling of cargo and containers difficult.

But the turn around time of Chattogram Port is improving fast with the procurement of equipment.

"The vessel turn around time in Chattogram Port is now stands at 2.4 days,' Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) confirmed the Daily Observer on Monday.

He also hoped that the VTT in Chattogram Port will go below 2 days within a few months as the container handling equipment have been increasing.

According to an international report, in 2020, container ships spent an average of around 0.71 days in a port during a port call. Container ships spent the least amount of time at Japanese ports, a median time of 0.34 days. Russia ranked last, taking a median time of 1.31 days to load and unload containers from ships at its ports.

CPA Secretary claimed that there was no congestion of vessels and containers in the country's prime sea port.

Chattogram Port is presently capable of releasing ship in 48 hours. unloading of containers.

CPA sources said, Chattogram Port procured a total of 88 high powered cranes at a cost of Taka 1,578 crore in the previous fiscal.

Forty two ore equipments will be procured at a cost of taka 186 crore during the current financial year.

CPA also procured two new tugboats to facilitate larger ships' smooth movement in the port channel and enhance the port's cargo handling capacity which have enhanced the port's capacity of loading and unloading from comparatively large ships. They have also facilitated berthing and departure from the port by larger container vessels. According to Lloyd's List, the Chattogram port handled a total of 3,214,548 TEUs of containers in 2021, up from 2,839,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2-percent year-on-year growth in container handling.

Meanwhile, Chattogram seaport earned Taka 3,585 crore in last fiscal year (2021-2022).

The port spent Tk 2,520 crore as government VAT, taxes, port development projects cost, salaries and allowances of port officials and employees and municipal tax.

Chattogram port has become 64th busiest among the top 100 container ports across the world.

Earlier Chattogram seaport was ranked 70th, 71st, 76th and 87th in the four previous ranking. Again this year the port advanced three notches.

Chattogram Port is in a satisfactory position in implementing the ISPS Code. It increases the image of the country, the sources added.

Sources said, the port handled a total of 31,42,504 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers from January 1 to December 31 last year while 32,14,548 TEUs containers were handled by it in the 12 months of 2021, registering a 2.2% year to year decline.

Besides, the port handled 11,96,65,682 metric tonnes (MT) of open cargoes from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2022, while it handled 11,66,19,158 MT open cargoes from Jan 1-Dec 31, 2021, marking a 2.6% rise.

A CPA official said handling of open cargoes at the port was 10,32,09,000 MT in 2020 while it handled 10,30,77,000 MT open cargoes in 2019.

He said the Chattogram Port handled a total of 4,361 ships in Jan 1-Dec 31, 2022, while 4,209 vessels were handled by the seaport in 12 months of 2021. It handled 3.6 percent more ships in 2022 than the previous calendar year. Besides, a total of 3,728 ships took berth at the port in 2020 compared to 3,807 berthing in 2019.









