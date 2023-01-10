HC seeks update on ACC probe

into WASA MDs 14 houses in US Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday commented that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) could scrutinise the two complaints filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding 14 houses of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan in the United States.

The ACC may submit the progress about the matter before this court, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu came up with the comments while the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed a news report published on Bangla daily Samakal in this regard.

Khurshid Alam prayed to the HC bench to direct the ACC on suo muto (voluntary) move to submit the progress report before it in 15 days, saying that the commission is investigating two separate allegations into the matter.

There is no need to pass any order over the matter as the two complaints have already submitted before the commission in this regard. Now the commission will conduct enquiry into the allegations, the HC bench said.

Khan bought 14 houses in different cities in the United States involving thousands of crores of taka, according to the report.

There are allegations that Khan bought these houses by siphoning off money from Bangladesh.

Several intelligence agencies including Interpol have started an inquiry to know the source of the money. Taqsem has been named as a suspect by the US intelligence watchdog, the report said.

Two complaints have been filed with the ACC in connection with Taqsem's 14 houses in the US and his inclusion in the list of money launderers by international intelligence agencies, the report noted.

Earlier, the same bench of the HC sought information from the Anti-Corruption Commission about the probe regarding Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan on whether he was appointed as Dhaka WASA MD through forgery as the mark sheet of his viva voce for recruitment was tampered with.

The HC bench came up with the orders, following a writ petition filed by Sayedul Haque Sumon challenging the legality of his appointment and extension of his appointment.

Taqsem A Khan was appointed as managing director of Dhaka WASA on a three-year contract in 2009. His contract has been extended three times since then.












