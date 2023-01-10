TCB starts selling  soybean oil at  Tk 110 today

The government's marketing agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell bottled soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre, sugar at Tk 60 per kg and lentils at Tk 70 per kg.

The company will sell this product at a subsidized price to one crore family card holders across the country throughout the month.

This information was informed in a circular from TCB on Monday.

Sources said that TCB that TCB will start sales activities for the month of January across the country, including Dhaka, with the aim of delivering TCB products (oil, sugar and pulses) at subsidized prices to one crore low-income beneficiary families from January 10. This sales activity will be conducted from the dealer's shop or designated permanent establishment in the city corporation, district and upazila as per the scheduled date and time plan.

A family cardholder can buy up to one kg of sugar at Tk 60 per kg, up to two kg of lentils at Tk 70 per kg and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per kg.









