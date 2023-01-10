Video
Youth hockey team ensures ticket of Jr. Asia Cup

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

As expected Bangladesh youth hockey team ensured ticket of Junior Asia Cup Hockey after beating Uzbekistan by 6-1 goals in their third and ultimate Pool B match of the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition held on Monday.
Thanks to Amirul Islam, who scored a brilliant hat-trick to steer Bangladesh as group champions in the competition, held at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. Earlier, Bangladesh confirmed their last semifinal spot winning their previous group two matches of the competition.
The boys in red and green will now play the first semifinal against either Thailand or Chinese Taipei scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Jan 11) at the same venue at 6.15 pm (BST).
After the barren first quarter, Abdusalom Madaminov broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Uzbekistan converting a penalty corner in the 18th minute.
But, Bangladesh staged a brilliant fight back in the second quarter as Amirul Islam scored two goals in span of three minutes, the first goal in the 26th and the second one in the 28th minutes, both came from penalty corner.
Md. Hasan scored a field goal for Bangladesh in the 33rd minute to make the score line 3-1 in the third quarter.    BSS


