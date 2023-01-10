Sheikh Kamal Jubo games inaugurated in C'nawabganj

Two day-long Sheikh Kamal Second Bangladesh Jubo games - 2023 was inaugurated in Chapainawabganj on Monday.

Chapainawabganj District Sports Association in cooperation with Bangladesh Olympic Association arranged the games with the participation of all five upazilas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Chapainawabganj AKM Galiv Khan inaugurated the games at Dr. AAM Mesbahul Hoque (Bachchu Daktar) Stadium.

Shibganj Upazila Sports Association emerged champion in the Badminton (Boys) and Bholahat Upazila Sports Association became runners-up. Other games like Football (Boys and Girls), Volleyball, Athletics and Handball would be held today, Chapainawabganj District Sports Office sources said. BSS











