Men's handball final today

Bangladesh Ansar & VDP will take on Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in final match of EXIM Bank 33rd National Men's Handball competition today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city. The match will kick off at 3 pm.

Earlier, on way to the final, Bangladesh Ansar beat Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 34-27 goals after leading the first half by 21-12 goals in the first semifinal while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) defeated Dhaka District Sports Association by 41-15 goals after dominating the first half by 21-10 goals.

Bangladesh Police Handball Club earlier finished third position in the competition beating Dhaka District Sports Association by 32-29 goals in the place-deciding match held on Sunday last at the same venue. BSS









