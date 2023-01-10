Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage

LONDON, JAN 9: Manchester City piled pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter as Riyad Mahrez inspired a 4-0 rout in the FA Cup third round, while Aston Villa crashed to a stunning 2-1 defeat against fourth tier Stevenage on Sunday.
After Premier League sides Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were humiliated by lower-league opposition on Saturday, Villa were rocked by Stevenage's two-goal blast in the final minutes.
Premier League champions City rarely suffer such embarrassment and they made the strongest possible start by dismissing abject Chelsea with contemptuous ease at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola made seven changes from the City side that won 1-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.
But City were still far too dynamic for struggling Chelsea as Mahrez struck with a brilliant free-kick and a late penalty, with Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden also scoring.
In the fourth round, City will host Premier League leaders Arsenal or third-tier Oxford, who meet on Monday.
City had already eliminated Chelsea from the League Cup this season and the west London club's first FA Cup third-round exit since 1998 was another blow to a season in danger of spiralling out of control.
While it is probably too early for Potter to be fearing the sack, just four months after he arrived from Brighton to replace the axed Thomas Tuchel, the 47-year-old might be having a few sleepless nights as he wrestles with his team's woeful form.
Chelsea have won just three of their last 12 games in all competitions and sit 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four place the club's American owners would surely have expected Potter to deliver.
"The results in a small space of time are not positive. You can make excuses and look for reasons or say it isn't good enough. Both of those answers are correct," Potter said.
"We have to keep improving and stick together because clearly we are suffering as a football club and it's not nice at all."
Potter will hardly have been comforted by the sound of Chelsea fans chanting Tuchel's name as they pine for the German who led them to Champions league glory in 2021.
"I would tell (Chelsea co-owner) Todd Boehly to give Graham Potter time. All coaches need time. At Barca, I didn't need two seasons, but that's because I had Messi," Guardiola said.
Given Chelsea's predicament it was curious that Potter elected to make six changes, with Bashir Humphreys given his debut and fellow teenager Lewis Hall also starting.
Mahrez had scored the winner against Chelsea on Thursday and this time he bent a superb free-kick into the top corner in the 23rd minute.
City's second goal was a gift from Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who punched the ball as he challenged Aymeric Laporte at a corner, with Alvarez converting the 30th minute penalty.
Chelsea were being torn apart and Foden hit the third goal in the 38th minute, the England forward finishing off Kyle Walker's cross.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe defends 'legend' Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Dembele earns Barcelona La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
Dreaming to be future stars of Bangladesh cricket, many train at Shakib's academy
Youth hockey team ensures ticket of Jr. Asia Cup
Sheikh Kamal Jubo games inaugurated in C'nawabganj
Men's handball final today
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Strikers keep flying after another Towhid Hridoy storm


Latest News
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft