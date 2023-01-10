Strikers keep flying after another Towhid Hridoy storm

Towhid Hridoy hits his 2nd consecutive fifty on Monday against defending champions Comilla Victorians as Sylhet Strikers registered their 3rd victory in the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). SSs beat CVs by five wickets.

Winning the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur , Sylhet invited Comilla to bat first and tied them on 149 for six. Liton Das, the biggest star of Comilla, got out just for eight while one down batter Shykat Ali scored 20. Skipper Imrul Kayes followed them when he was on two as CVs lost top three batters within powerplay. The 53-run 4th wicket's stand between Dawid Malan and Jaker Ali picked Victorians from the ashes to post a decent total. Malan was dismissed on 37 but Jaker picked up his maiden T20 fifty, who hoarded 57 off 43 with two boundaries and three over boundaries.

The bowling brilliance of Stickers at death however, helped to keep Victorians below 150 runs.

Two overseas recruits Thisara Perera and Mohammad Amir notched two wickets each as skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Imad Wasim shared the rest between them.

Chasing 150-run target, Sylhet reached to the post losing five wickets with 14 balls to spare. Pakistan origin opener Mohammad Haris, who succeeded Dutchman Colin Ackermann, threw his wicket when he was batting on six. Najmul Hossain Shanto (19) and Zakir Hasan (20) were looking good but failed to prolong their start but young gun Towhid Hridoy started where he left off in the earlier game, who became the Player of the Match against Barishal piling up 55 off 34, scored 56 off 37 today to claim 2nd consecutive Player of the Match award.

Mushfiqur Rahim however, remained unbeaten once again to wrap up the game scoring 28 runs.

Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nabi picked two wickets each for Victorians as Abu Hider Rony got the rest.













