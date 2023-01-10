Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Barishal meet Rangpur as Dhaka face Sylhet today

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Barishal meet Rangpur as Dhaka face Sylhet today

Barishal meet Rangpur as Dhaka face Sylhet today

The table toppers Sylhet Sixers, with three off three victories, will play their 4th match of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today against Dhaka today after the clash between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.
The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will beign at 6:30pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.

Fortune Barishal vs
Rangpur Riders
Barishal lost to Sylhet in their first game despite posting a healthy 194-run total on the board for seven wickets after captain's knock from Shakib Al Hasan (67 off 32). Chaturanga de Silva (36) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (29) gave them a FBs a very good start as they remained undivided to score 67 runs at brisk pace. Iftikhar Ahmed (13), Mahmudullah (19) and Karim Janat (17) also contributed to build the skyscraper.
The possibility of Ibrahim Zadran's appearance in place of Haider Ali can't blown away as West Indian quick Kesrick Williams can be seen to round arms alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.
Riders on the contrary, got a winning start after their top order's shine with the bat. Opener Rony Talukdar, one of the regular BPL performer, hammered Comilla Victorian bowlers to pile-up 67 off 31 with 11 boundaries and one over boundary, is the big name for Barishal's headache while Naim Sheikh (29), Shoaib Malik (33), Sikandar Raza (12) and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan are proven T20 performers with the bat.
Benny Howell and Mehidy Hasan are the bowling all-rounders as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud will play as specialist Riders bowlers.

Sylhet Strikers vs
Dhaka Dominators
Strickers with cent percent wins from three previous matches are morally boost up and are keen to prolong their dominance beating Dominators today.
Towhid Hridoy (111) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (110), the top two scorers of the event so far, belongs to Sylhet alongside the top two wicket takers rejaur Rahman Raja and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Both the quick hauled five wickets before today's game.
Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera and Akber Ali are the SS's batters, who are yet to display their magic.  Two Pakistani recruits Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also in good forms.
Dominators on the other hand, won the first match after skipper Nasir Hossain's all-round performances who scored 36 runs and took two wickets against Khulna Tigers. Dilshan Munaweera , possibly will pair with Pakistan's Shan Masood to open for DDs as Afghanistan origin opener Ahmed Shehzad got injury in the erlier match. Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque and Usman Ghani needs to prove their efficiency against mighty bowling unit of Sylhet.
Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain  will play as DD's specialist bowlers today.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe defends 'legend' Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Dembele earns Barcelona La Liga advantage in tense Atletico triumph
Dreaming to be future stars of Bangladesh cricket, many train at Shakib's academy
Youth hockey team ensures ticket of Jr. Asia Cup
Sheikh Kamal Jubo games inaugurated in C'nawabganj
Men's handball final today
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Strikers keep flying after another Towhid Hridoy storm


Latest News
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft