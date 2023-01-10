

Barishal meet Rangpur as Dhaka face Sylhet today

The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will beign at 6:30pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.



Fortune Barishal vs

Rangpur Riders

Barishal lost to Sylhet in their first game despite posting a healthy 194-run total on the board for seven wickets after captain's knock from Shakib Al Hasan (67 off 32). Chaturanga de Silva (36) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (29) gave them a FBs a very good start as they remained undivided to score 67 runs at brisk pace. Iftikhar Ahmed (13), Mahmudullah (19) and Karim Janat (17) also contributed to build the skyscraper.

The possibility of Ibrahim Zadran's appearance in place of Haider Ali can't blown away as West Indian quick Kesrick Williams can be seen to round arms alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Riders on the contrary, got a winning start after their top order's shine with the bat. Opener Rony Talukdar, one of the regular BPL performer, hammered Comilla Victorian bowlers to pile-up 67 off 31 with 11 boundaries and one over boundary, is the big name for Barishal's headache while Naim Sheikh (29), Shoaib Malik (33), Sikandar Raza (12) and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan are proven T20 performers with the bat.

Benny Howell and Mehidy Hasan are the bowling all-rounders as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud will play as specialist Riders bowlers.



Sylhet Strikers vs

Dhaka Dominators

Strickers with cent percent wins from three previous matches are morally boost up and are keen to prolong their dominance beating Dominators today.

Towhid Hridoy (111) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (110), the top two scorers of the event so far, belongs to Sylhet alongside the top two wicket takers rejaur Rahman Raja and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Both the quick hauled five wickets before today's game.

Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera and Akber Ali are the SS's batters, who are yet to display their magic. Two Pakistani recruits Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also in good forms.

Dominators on the other hand, won the first match after skipper Nasir Hossain's all-round performances who scored 36 runs and took two wickets against Khulna Tigers. Dilshan Munaweera , possibly will pair with Pakistan's Shan Masood to open for DDs as Afghanistan origin opener Ahmed Shehzad got injury in the erlier match. Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque and Usman Ghani needs to prove their efficiency against mighty bowling unit of Sylhet.

Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain will play as DD's specialist bowlers today.











The table toppers Sylhet Sixers, with three off three victories, will play their 4th match of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today against Dhaka today after the clash between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will beign at 6:30pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.Fortune Barishal vsRangpur RidersBarishal lost to Sylhet in their first game despite posting a healthy 194-run total on the board for seven wickets after captain's knock from Shakib Al Hasan (67 off 32). Chaturanga de Silva (36) and Anamul Haque Bijoy (29) gave them a FBs a very good start as they remained undivided to score 67 runs at brisk pace. Iftikhar Ahmed (13), Mahmudullah (19) and Karim Janat (17) also contributed to build the skyscraper.The possibility of Ibrahim Zadran's appearance in place of Haider Ali can't blown away as West Indian quick Kesrick Williams can be seen to round arms alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.Riders on the contrary, got a winning start after their top order's shine with the bat. Opener Rony Talukdar, one of the regular BPL performer, hammered Comilla Victorian bowlers to pile-up 67 off 31 with 11 boundaries and one over boundary, is the big name for Barishal's headache while Naim Sheikh (29), Shoaib Malik (33), Sikandar Raza (12) and skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan are proven T20 performers with the bat.Benny Howell and Mehidy Hasan are the bowling all-rounders as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud will play as specialist Riders bowlers.Sylhet Strikers vsDhaka DominatorsStrickers with cent percent wins from three previous matches are morally boost up and are keen to prolong their dominance beating Dominators today.Towhid Hridoy (111) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (110), the top two scorers of the event so far, belongs to Sylhet alongside the top two wicket takers rejaur Rahman Raja and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Both the quick hauled five wickets before today's game.Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera and Akber Ali are the SS's batters, who are yet to display their magic. Two Pakistani recruits Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are also in good forms.Dominators on the other hand, won the first match after skipper Nasir Hossain's all-round performances who scored 36 runs and took two wickets against Khulna Tigers. Dilshan Munaweera , possibly will pair with Pakistan's Shan Masood to open for DDs as Afghanistan origin opener Ahmed Shehzad got injury in the erlier match. Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque and Usman Ghani needs to prove their efficiency against mighty bowling unit of Sylhet.Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain will play as DD's specialist bowlers today.