Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
Two held with firearms in C’nawabganj

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 9: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged illegal arms traders with two foreign pistols, four magazines and 10 rounds of bullet from Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district on Sunday night.
The arrestees are Md Delwar Hossain Millon, 26 of Harogram Guljarbag and Md Sujon, 26 of Adariapara both under Kashiyadanga thana in Rajshahi district.
RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp on detective information, conducted a raid near Birshreshtha Jahangir Degree College under Shahbajpur union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district at around 11:00pm and arrested the duo with the arms and ammunition.
Later the elite force handed them over to the police of Shibganj thana with a case.     BSS



