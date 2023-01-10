

Death anniv

A discussion and prayer session will be held on the college premises marking the day. His family will arrange Quran khwani and feast for the orphans at Singhakhali. Milad and prayer will also be arranged at several mosques at his birth place and in Dhaka.

Abul Hashem founded primary, high school and college, mosque and madrashah, post office and a 10-bed government hospital at his donated land at Singhakhali. Abul Hashem was honoured as an educationist and social reformist not only in Pirojpur but also in Barishal, Jhalakhati, Barguna and Bagerhat districts where he also took role in founding educational institutions.













