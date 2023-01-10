Death anniv

Video
Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
Today is the 15th death anniversary of educationist Abul Hashem, founder and principal of Singhakhali School and College in Bhandaria Upozila in Pirojpur.
A discussion and prayer session will be held on the college premises marking the day. His family will arrange Quran khwani and feast for the orphans at Singhakhali. Milad and prayer will also be arranged at several mosques at his birth place and in Dhaka.
Abul Hashem founded primary, high school and college, mosque and madrashah, post office and a 10-bed government hospital at his donated land at Singhakhali. Abul Hashem was honoured as an educationist and social reformist not only in Pirojpur but also in Barishal, Jhalakhati, Barguna and Bagerhat districts where he also took role in founding educational institutions.








