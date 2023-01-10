Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 ‘members of new militant outfit’ held with arms, explosives in Bandarban

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested three suspected members of new militant outfit 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya', from Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban and Kadamtoli area in Dhaka.
The arrestees were Kabir Ahmed, 50, arms supplier, Yeasin, 40, an aide of Shamim Mahfuz, a mastermind of the new militant group and trainer and Abdur Rahman Imran.
Kabir Ahmed was arrested from Bandarban and the rest were arrested from Dhaka based on information given by Kabir.
The members of the new militant outfit used local and foreign made firearms during their training, said DMP's Additional Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, also CTTC chief at a press briefing held at DMP media centre on Monday.
Police also seized three locally made arms, six guns, 11 bullets, lead, acid, gun powder, octane and other chemicals from their possession, said Asaduzzaman.
The CTTC unit conducted the drives based on the information gleaned from two members of the new militant group-Saiful Islam Tuhin and Naim Hossain, who were arrested from the hill districts of Chattogram on December 21, he said.
After interrogation, police identified Kabir as the main arms supplier and arrested him from Bandarban district.
Following interrogation, they seized the arms and ammunition from two plastic drums, digging soil in a hilly area of Bandarban, said the CTTC chief.
During interrogation, Kabir confessed to police that that he was the main arms supplier the militant outfit and he planned to supply the arms seized during the drive to some extremists, he said.
Mahfuz contacted Kabir several times for arms for providing training to the militants, he said.
Meanwhile, the team conducted another drive in Kadamtoli area of the capital and arrested two more members of the outfit, he added.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held with firearms in C’nawabganj
Death anniv
BD registers 17 more C-19 cases
3 ‘members of new militant outfit’ held with arms, explosives in Bandarban
15 more bus companies to start e-ticketing from today
Gausul Azam conference held in Ctg
BD reports 17 more Covid cases
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Govt to introduce health cards for all: Minister
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft