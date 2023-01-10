15 more bus companies to start e-ticketing from today

Another 15 transport companies operating in capital Dhaka are set to introduce e-ticketing services from today, according to the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association.

With this, a total of 2,354 buses operated by 45 companies in the capital are issuing the e-ticketing system, said Secretary General of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association Khandaker Enayet Ullah in a press conference at the association's office in Iskaton here on Monday. The new companies, which together operate over 711 buses, will start issuing tickets digitally for passengers travelling on the Mohammadpur, Gabtoli and Azimpur routes, he said.

"In the first phase, 30 bus companies operating on the Mirpur route were brought under the purview of the e-ticketing system. Now, in the second phase, a total of 15 companies are using the e-ticketing system." BSS







