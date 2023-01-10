Video
City News

Gausul Azam conference held in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Gausul Azam conference held in Ctg

Gausul Azam conference held in Ctg

Kagtiyar Morshede Azam addressed the historical Gausul Azam conference held in front of Chattogram Jamiatul Falah National Mosque on Monday.
Syndicate and Senate member of Chattogram University and Muniriya Youth Tablighi Committee of Bangladesh Senior Vice-President Professor Dr Muhammad Abul Mansoor presided over the programme.
Speakers emphasized on Prophet Muhammad (SWT), as he was the chosen recipient and messenger of the word of God through the divine revelations, Muslims from all walks of life strive to follow his example. After the holy Qur'an, the sayings of the Prophet (hadith) and descriptions of his way of life (sunna) are the most important for Muslim Ummah.   
Jalal Ahmad, Professor of Mathematics Department of Chattogram University, Chattogram North District Awami League office secretary Alhaj Muhammad Noor Khan, Fatikchari Nanupur Mazharul Uloom Gauchia Fazil Madrasa principal Hazratulhaj Allama Musleh Uddin Ahmad Madani and others were present at the programme.
The Secretary General of the organization Prof Mohammad Forkan Miah was the main speaker. Mohammad Rakib Uddin, Maulana Muhammad Shafiul Alam, Maulana Muhammad, Jasim Uddin Nori, Maulana Muhammad Jahangir Alam also addressed the conference.
At the end of the conference, the chief guest offered a special prayer for the development, progress and prosperity of the nation.


