Field Day on paddy seeds held at Pakundia

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 9: A Field Day was held on Monday on the Laxima Furkaniya Madrasa premises in Pakundia Upazila of the district to popularise quality paddy seeds among farmers. Under the National Agricultural Technology, the day was observed.Pakundia UNO Rozlin Shahid Chowhdury presided over the function. Pakundia Upazila Agricultural Officer Nur-e-Alam, Municipality Panel Mayor Siddique Hossain Ripon, Agricultural Extension Officer Abdus Samad, Sub-Assistant Agricultural Officer Maidul Hoque and others spoke on the occasion.