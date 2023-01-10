Man jailed for producing fake honey in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Jan 9: A mobile court in the district has sentenced a man to one month in jail for selling fake medicine in Satkhira Town.

On Thursday afternoon, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority jointly conducted a drive in a honey factory adjacent to the PTI premises in the town. Owner of the factory fled the scene after sensing the presence of the mobile court team.

However, Executive Magistrate Shah Newaj Tanvir sentenced Shahjahan Gazi, employee of the factory, to one month in jail for producing fake honey.











