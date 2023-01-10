Video
Home Countryside

‘Parbatipur rly problems to be solved soon’

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 9: Director General (DG) of the Bangladesh Railway (BR) Md Kamrul Ahsan inspected different activities of Parbatipur Railway Station in the district on Saturday afternoon.
The DG reached the station by a demo train from locoshed at 4:45 pm. Earlier, he inspected central locomotive factory, diesel workshop, and locoshed.
After inspection of the station, DG talked with passengers. He gave them assurance of addressing different problems of the station soon.
At that time, General Manager Asim Kumar Talukdar of BR West Zone, Chief Technical Engineer (West) Muhamad Kudrat-e-Khuda, Manager of the Pakshi Divisional Railway Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad, Parbatipur Poura Mayor Amjad Hossain, Station Master Rafiq Chowdhury, Railway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Nurul Islam, and other railway high officials were present.


