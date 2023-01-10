19 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 19 people including four women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Gaibandha, Patuakhali, Dinajpur, Natore, Kurigram, Narsingdi, Khulna, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in three days.

GAIBANDHA: Police arrested a woman and her daughter along with hemp from Palashbari Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Bulbuli Begum, 47, and her daughter Meem Akter, 28.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari Police Station (PS) Masud Rana said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a frisk on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Palashbari Sadar area in the afternoon, and arrested the duo.

He said some four kilograms of hemp were also recovered from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested women with Palashbari PS in this regard, the OC added.

PATUAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) of Barishal, in an anti-drug drive, arrested a drugs peddler along with 10,000 yaba tablets from a launch in Shiyali Bazar area of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Arrested Rafiqul Islam, 36, is a resident of Ithbaria Village of the district.

According to Barishal DNC officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the department conducted a drive in a Patuakhali-bound launch in the afternoon, and arrested the man with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Patuakhali Sadar PS against him in this regard, the officials added.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police arrested a man along with 23 yaba tablets, one gram of heroin and 500 grams of hemp from Palsha Union under Ghoraghat Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested man is Ashraful Islam, 40, a resident of Borhatta Uchitpur Village in the upazila.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ghoraghat PS against him in this regard, the OC added.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested four drug dealers along with 2,030 litres of local liquor from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Abu Bakkar Siddique, 52, son of Abdul Hakim, Sree Nirmol Kumer Teli, 35, son of Ghanoram Teli, Sree Sujon Teli, 23, son of Sree Shyamol Teli and Sree Santosh Chandra Teli, 33, son of Keshto Chandra Teli. All of them are residents of Shankarbhag Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Farhad Hossain confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday.

He said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shankarbhag area on Saturday night, and arrested them along with the local liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Natore Sadar PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police in a drive arrested a woman along with 17.4 kilograms of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested woman is Arjina Begum, 28, wife of Alam Mia, a resident of Dhanigagla Village under Santospur Union in the upazila.

Nageshwari PS OC Tambiromnol Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in her residence at night, and arrested the drugs peddler along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nageshwari PS against her in this regard, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers including a woman along with 29 kilograms of hemp from Monohardi Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Rokeya Khatun, 55, hails from Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh District; Kabir Hossain, 40, of Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria; and Sheikh Shariful Islam, 20, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Netrakona.

RAB-11 Camp Commander Khandaker Shamim Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Monohardi Bus Stand of the district in the afternoon, and arrested them along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Monohardi PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

DACOPE, KHULNA: Four people have been detained along with yaba tablets and hemp in separate drives in Dacope and Koyra upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested a man along with 395 yaba tablets from Katakhali area of Dacope Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Zafor Hawlader, 32, a resident of Kanainagar Village in the upazila.

BCG West Zone officials said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in the village in the afternoon, and arrested the drug peddler along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dacope PS against him, the officials added.

Meanwhile, police arrested three persons along with 200 grams of hemp from Koyra Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Tapas Kumar Sarder, 40, son of Atul Sardar of Hodda Village in Koyra Upazila; Bhaskar Bahadur, 25, son of Balai Bahadur, and Abul Basar, 35, son of Majed Sarder, residents of Kumarkhali Village in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Hodda Police Camp In-Charge Bikash Chandra Das conducted a drive in Hodda Village of the upazila at around 8:30 pm, and arrested them along with the hemp.

Koyra PS OC ABMS Doha (BPM) confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested persons with the PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested two persons along with 7kg 500 gram hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Burhan Uddin, 22, son of Siron Mia, and Saidur Rahman, 35, son of Iron Mia, residents of Jagannathpur Village under Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

Kishoreganj Model PS OC Mohammad Daud said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Atkapara Village under Binnati Union in Sadar Upazila at night, and arrested them along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Acts was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with five kilograms of hemp from Charghat Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The arrested person is Md Awal Islam, 24, a resident of Barabaria Beltali Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 officials said acting on a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Barabaria Village in the morning, and arrested the man along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Charghat PS against him in this regard, the RAB officials added.









