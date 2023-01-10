Video
Home Countryside

Two men found dead in Pirojpur, Jhenidah

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two people including a school teacher have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Jhenidah, on Sunday and Monday.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from a ditch in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged over 50, could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said some farmers spotted the decomposed body of the man in a ditch adjacent to a paddy field in Purba Posharibunia Nath Para Village of the upazila at noon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.
Meanwhile, Additional Superintend of Police in Mathbaria-Bhandaria Circle Mohammad Ibrahim confirmed the incident.  
JHENIDAH: Police recovered the body of a school teacher from a field in Ishhwarba area under Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tapos Bishnu, 55, son of Sunil Bishnu, a resident of Gupalpur Village in the upazila. He was a teacher of Chanchra High School in the area.
According to police sources, locals spotted the body of Tapos Bishnu in a field in Ishwarba area of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's members said Tapos was mentally disturbed and had been missing since Saturday morning.
Kaliganj PS OC Abdur Rahim Molla confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


