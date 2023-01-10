Video
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
Countryside

Bone-chilling cold cripples life in Joypurhat

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHZAT, Jan 8: Bone-chilling cold is prevailing in the district crippling life of general people.   Below 10 degree Celsius temperature was recorded during the last few days.
The Ministry for Disaster and Relief has allocated 18,500 blankets for the cold-hit people in the district.
Disaster and Relief Affair Officer Abdul Karim in the district said, the distribution of the blankets is at the finishing stage.  Besides, different government and private organizations have started blanket distribution among the poor and destitute people, he added.
Jackson Foundation has distributed 5,000 blankets among poor, destitute, disabled, and old people while Laalsabuj Protibondhi Kallayan Sangstha 500 blankets and wheel chairs.
Different types of warm clothes including sweater, jacket, muffler, and ear-nose bands are selling in the market at Tk 20 to 200 per piece. Warm cloth trading continues from morning to night.
The sun remains invisible till noon. Transports are moving with headlights on.
According to field sources, with the biting cold, there is a very possibility of disease attack in potato fields.
To check such attack awareness leaflets have been distributed among farmers, said Rahela Parvin, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension.


