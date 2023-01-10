1,200 banana trees destroyed at Ishwardi

PABNA, Jan 9: Miscreants cut and destroyed 1,200 banana trees out pf 2,000 at an orchard in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Rupchar Kanika Village; victim Amirul Biswas claimed he has lost about Tk 5 lakh.

Rupchar Kanika Village is about 10 kilometre away from Ishwardi Town. The banana garden of Amirul, a marginal farmer of the village, has commercially been raised on about two acres of land.

Locals said, Amirul has been cultivating banana for a long time on Padma Char land. He had a bitter relationship with Khairul Islam and Nawab Ali of the village over the banana cultivation.

Due to that enmity, the opponent's people might have cut down banana trees, Amirul suspects.

Amirul Biswas said, "I went to the banana garden in the morning and found the banana trees cut

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Sadar Police Station Arvind Sarkar said, "I have received a written complaint. Necessary action will be taken against the persons involved after investigation."




















