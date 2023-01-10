Man, son killed as grenade explodes at Kaptai



KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Jan 9: A man and his son have been killed and his wife was injured as an abandoned grenade explodes in their house in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain, 45, and his son Md Rifat, 7, residents of Badshah Majhi Hillock under Ward No. 3 in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ismail collected some abandoned grenade parts from a jungle near Jibtali area and kept it near a stove in the house. After being heated by the stove's fire, the grenade exploded in the evening, leaving three members of the family critically injured.

Hearing the sound of the explosion, locals rushed in and took them to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ismail and his son dead and referred the remaining one to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department took the situation under control and recovered some unexploded parts of grenades from the scene.









