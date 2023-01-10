Road mishaps claim four lives

Four people including a woman and a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Panchagarh, Kurigram and Pabna, on Sunday.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: A woman and her son were killed after being hit by a bus in Boda Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The accident took place in Haldiapukuri area on the Panchagarh-Dhaka highway of the upazila at around 8pm.

The deceased were identified as Mahfuza Begum, 50, and her son Mishu, 26, residents of Sundurapukura Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Haldiapukuri area at night when Mahfuza along with her son Mishu were going to a relative's house in Panchagarh, which left both of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boda Highway Police Station (PS) Sharifuddin confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed after a truck ploughed into a house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Musa, 10, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Newanipara area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck ploughed into the house of Shafiqul and crushed his son, who was sleeping in the house, in the Newanipara area after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left the child critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Mohammad Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

PABNA: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a brick-laden trolley in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Tilakpur Village under Sahapur Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as the son of Atobar Khan, a resident of Pratirajpur Village under Muladuli Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

According to the eyewitnesses and fire service sources, a trolley loaded with bricks was coming towards Ishwardi Town on Sunday morning. On the way, the trolley hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Tilakpur area, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ishwardi PS OC Arvind Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.

However, legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members, the OC added.















